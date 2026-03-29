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DaBaby Announces “Be More Grateful Fest” With Big Lineup

Published on March 29, 2026
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DaBaby is making a major move by stepping into the festival space and doing it his way. The Charlotte native officially announced his own event, Be More Grateful Fest, set to take place on June 13 in Concord, North Carolina, bringing a heavy lineup right to his home area. The festival is already turning heads with artists like 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and Waka Flocka Flame locked in, along with several other performers expected to hit the stage. What makes this even bigger is how personal it feels, as DaBaby continues to invest in his city and create opportunities for fans to experience major live shows without leaving the region. After building his name off high energy performances, this festival feels like a natural next step, giving him full control of the vibe, the lineup, and the moment. Fans are already tapped in, and with a lineup like this, Be More Grateful Fest is shaping up to be one of the events to watch this summer.

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