WATCH: Donnell Rawlings Talks ‘The Wire,’ Career Journey + Baltimore Comedy Shows

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Comedian and actor Donnell Rawlings pulled up to 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show and gave listeners an unfiltered look at his career, iconic roles, and why stand-up remains his true passion.

Known for his work on Chappelle’s Show, Rawlings made it clear his résumé goes far beyond one role. He reflected on appearances across multiple shows, including The Wire, The Corner, and BMF, joking about being typecast in law enforcement roles where he often ended up in handcuffs.

One of the biggest highlights from the interview was his connection to Baltimore. Rawlings shared that The Corner played a major role in launching his acting career and even helped lead to the creation of The Wire. He also revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes moment — he was once considered for the role of Omar before it ultimately went to another actor.

Despite his success on screen, Rawlings emphasized that stand-up comedy is still his foundation.

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“I’ve been doing this over 30 years,” he said, noting that acting is something he enjoys, but comedy is what fuels his career and lifestyle.

He also touched on today’s entertainment culture, calling out how controversy and “cancel culture” now drive engagement, especially on social media. Using comedian Drewski as an example, Rawlings explained how backlash can actually boost visibility.

Wrapping things up, Rawlings invited fans to catch him live in Baltimore, where he’s performing all weekend at the Baltimore Comedy Factory.

For him, it’s simple, if you’ve seen him on TV, come see him on stage.

“That’s where you’ll really become a fan for life.”