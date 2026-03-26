Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Court rules in favor of Pinky Cole, returning her wrongfully seized Loganville property.

Creditors violated protections, depriving Cole of rental income.

Despite financial struggles, the Slutty Vegan founder secures a key legal victory.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Pinky Cole, the trailblazing entrepreneur behind the Slutty Vegan empire, has emerged victorious in a legal battle over the wrongful seizure of her Loganville home. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, a federal bankruptcy court ruled in Cole’s favor, ordering the return of the property after it was unlawfully taken by creditors during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The dispute began earlier this year when Cole filed for bankruptcy protection, citing debts of over $1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration and $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. Despite the automatic stay provision that halts collection activities during bankruptcy, Guardian Asset Management seized the six-bedroom, four-bathroom property, changed the locks, and posted a notice on the home.

RELATED: Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole’s Georgia Home Seized Amid Bankruptcy Filing

Cole, represented by attorney Jamie Christy, argued that the seizure violated bankruptcy protections and caused significant financial harm. The property was intended to generate rental income starting April 1, with a tenant already lined up. The court agreed, ruling that the seizure deprived Cole of critical income needed to repay her creditors.

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“This was an investment property that was unlawfully seized from Ms. Cole,” Christy stated. “The action violated the automatic stay imposed in her bankruptcy case.”

The ruling marks a significant win for Cole, who has faced mounting financial challenges despite her business success. Slutty Vegan, which started as a food truck in 2018, grew into a nationally recognized brand with multiple locations and a valuation once estimated at $100 million. However, the company has recently undergone restructuring to address its financial difficulties.

Cole’s personal life has also been in the spotlight, as she prepares to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It remains unclear whether the legal battle will feature in the upcoming season.

Guardian Asset Management has yet to respond to the court’s decision or indicate whether they will pursue further legal action.

This victory not only restores Cole’s property but also underscores the importance of bankruptcy protections for individuals navigating financial hardships.

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure was originally published on hotspotatl.com