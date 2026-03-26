Kandi Talks Peacefully Parting Ways With Todd Tucker With $426K Sendoff, Says Ex Emphasized He Wasn't After Her Money

Source: Kandi Burruss and Todd | Paras Griffin / Paras Griffin

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have officially finalized their divorce and custody agreement, bringing their marriage to an amicable close without “schemes” and a $426,000 lump-sum settlement. Burruss also appeared on The Breakfast Club this week to discuss the divorce and address misconceptions surrounding their split, including the narrative that Todd wanted to “take her for everything she had.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker will share joint custody of their children.

According to court documents obtained by People, the former couple signed and finalized their divorce on Tuesday, March 24. Under the terms of the agreement, Burruss and Tucker will share joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Blaze, 6, and son Ace, 10, though specific visitation details have been sealed.

The agreement requires both parents to maintain open communication and collaborate on decisions related to their children’s health, education, and overall well-being. If they are unable to reach an agreement, Burruss will have the final say on non-emergency healthcare and educational matters. In contrast, Tucker will have authority over decisions involving any new extracurricular activities.

Burruss spoke to The Breakfast Club about the final settlement.

During her March 26 interview with The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, Burruss addressed conflicting reports about their custody arrangement and made it crystal clear that they are sharing joint custody.

“They tried to report something else last week, which was not true. Whenever anything is open, it leaves it to people’s interpretation, then you got bloggers who really want to just be the first to report a story,” Kandi explained. “Now, what was actually reported in the filing at the end of the day? The final thing—that is what is real. All that other stuff, fake news, as they say. We are joint.”

Given both Burruss and Tucker’s public-facing careers, the agreement also stipulates that they must obtain written consent from one another before involving their children in any “filmed content, media projects, commercial opportunities, brand partnerships, creative productions, or other public-facing activities,” per the filing cited by People.

Here’s why Kandi must pay a $426K lump sum to Todd.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star will not pay child or spousal support to Tucker. However, according to TMZ, which also reviewed the documents, Burruss will provide a one-time lump sum payment of $426,000 to her ex to balance their division of assets. She explained that the payment reflects a difference in property distribution, as she retained more real estate in the settlement.

“Everything is split evenly. Even when it comes to the financial part of it, we had properties together that we had to split equally. Basically, it’s just so we just have to end up with equal equity. I ended up with one more. I just had to pay the difference of, so we are still equal in what we got. It’s just because I ended up with more on the property side, then I just paid the difference… o, it’s not like I had to pay him,” she clarified to LoRosa.

She also reflected on why they chose to keep the divorce case unsealed.

Burruss also reflected on Tucker’s decision not to seal the divorce proceedings, saying at first she was confused by the request. But looking back on it now, it makes total sense. Tucker wanted clarity over confusion.

“The way he explained it to me was that he wanted it to be clear, he wasn’t trying to take me for everything I had, obviously that is the narrative, although, you know, there were things that were said as possibilities of things that could happen when they were first filing…him fighting a prenup, was never a conversation they had with me. So I think overall, I guess at the end of the day, I guess he just felt like he wanted it to be clear.”

Burruss initially filed for divorce on Nov. 21, 2025, ending their 11-year marriage. Additional financial details include the division of credit card reward points and Tucker paying Burruss $38,000 to settle the balance on their 2025–2026 Atlanta Hawks season tickets, which Burruss will retain. Under the finalized agreement, she will also retain the children’s passports, though Tucker can request them ahead of international travel, TMZ noted.

As for assets, Burruss will keep several vehicles, including a Bentley SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne, and a 1963 Chevrolet Camaro. Tucker will retain a Mercedes G-Wagon, Porsche 911, Range Rover, 1973 Ford Bronco, 1963 Lincoln, and a Ford Transit van. The pair also agreed to sell a jointly owned food truck.

Tucker is required to vacate Burruss’ guest home within 15 days of the parenting agreement being signed. In February, Burruss claimed in a filing that Tucker had been staying in her Atlanta guest house without paying rent during their divorce case.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce settlement? Thoughts?

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Kandi Talks Peacefully Parting Ways With Todd Tucker With $426K Sendoff, Says Ex Emphasized He Wasn't After Her Money was originally published on bossip.com