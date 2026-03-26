Tommie Lee Age-Gap Grinds On Julez Smith In New Video, Fans Wonder Whether Solange's Seen The Clip

Reality TV star Tommie Lee, 41, was seen being affectionate with Solange's 21-year-old son Julez in a video.

Lee initially dismissed dating rumors, but their latest outing suggests the relationship may be more serious.

Julez has faced public judgment since childhood, but now seems unbothered by assumptions about his personal life.

Tommie Lee, 41, and Daniel “Julez” J. Smith Jr., 21, aren’t shying away from showing affection—despite the reality star saying she’s “not that type of girl” when it comes to Solange’s son.

Source: Amy Sussman / Prince Williams

In a new video obtained by TMZ, the surprising pair shared a close moment at a hookah lounge. Lee, 41, was seen sitting on top of the 21-year-old grinding her hips while he held onto her waist as they perched on the back of a booth.

The Love & Hip-Hop alum wore some barely-there white shorts with a matching tank, while Julez matched her vibe in white pants and a T-shirt. According to the outlet, the questionable couple also enjoyed bottle service during their time at the club.

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Julez, who is the son of Solange Knowles and her ex-husband Daniel Smith, first sparked dating speculation with Tommie after appearing together in multiple clips that began circulating on social media on Monday, March 23. Lee, a rapper and TV personality, appeared to share a Snapchat video showing Julez giving her a piggyback ride while they chatted, and during the clip, she referred to the young model as “so fine.”

More posts from the pair captured Lee hopping off his back as they laughed about their “crazy weekend,” along with footage of the two watching a female contortionist perform.

Despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship, Lee appeared to dismiss the rumors in a message shared her Instagram Stories.

“Lol this was fun, hate to break it to ya, I’m not that typa girl!! #nexttopic,” she wrote.

Still, that was before their latest outing together, so it’s unclear what she meant by that.

Lee, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson, was previously in a relationship with Scrapp DeLeon. She is a mother of two daughters from past relationships and shared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta that she gave birth to her first child while she was incarcerated. She appeared on the reality series for three seasons between 2016 and 2018.

As for Julez, he recently addressed public assumptions during a livestream, explaining that he has faced judgment from strangers since “the start of [my] life.” He pointed to a past moment when his mother posted a photo of him dressed as LL Cool J, which led to criticism online.

“This is grown-a** adults who was calling me gay at what, 13?” the model said, per People, adding that he was called a “pretty boy” by commenters.

Now, it looks like he’s throwing caution to the wind and not caring what anyone has to say about his personal preferences.

Tommie Lee Age-Gap Grinds On Julez Smith In New Video, Fans Wonder Whether Solange's Seen The Clip was originally published on bossip.com