Russell Wilson’s Best Dad Moments That Have Us In Our Feelings

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

It’s never too early to start looking at colleges. Just ask Future Jr., who recently set foot on his first campus with his stepfather, Russell Wilson.

The pair recently took a trip to check out the University of Texas, and it quickly turned into one of those feel-good fatherhood moments we love to see.

Russell shared video from the day, giving fans a look at Future Jr.’s first college tour. The 11-year-old explored the stadium, checked out sports memorabilia, and walked the campus.

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And if his reaction is any indication, Texas made a strong impression. “I love Texas. This school is great,” he gushed. “I love the stadium. It’s just, yeah…Everything is bigger in Texas.”

He was all smiles in the reel. Talk about Black boy joy!!

Russell Wilson: A Dad Who Loves Showing Up—Every Time

This is just one of many fatherhood moments we’ve seen from Russell that have us all in our feelings.

As a stepdad to Future Jr. and father to Win, Sienna, and Amora with wife Ciara, he’s built a reputation for being present. Whether it’s family outings, big milestones, or everyday moments, he brings his kids into his world—and meets them in theirs, too.

In between practices and nonprofit work, Russell shares moments that feel close and personal. The captures are the kind that remind you just how much he enjoys being a dad.

Russell has also opened up about fatherhood in interviews, especially when talking about what it means to show up for his kids in real life—not just in the big moments. While reflecting on what defines a great father, he shared in People: “A form of a legend is how a dad loves their children.”

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

He’s also spoken candidly about raising a blended family and stepping into the role of a father figure to Future Jr., explaining to People, “When you’re raising children…you’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours.”

There’s something powerful about a Black father. Whether step, biological, grand, or another version, seeing Black men show up with love, consistency, care, and pride in children’s lives is so important to our culture and our families. Russell clearly loves his role as a father, and we love to see it. The glimpses into his family life—big and small—highlight just how much he is all about his family and how they are all about him.

And when it comes to family, we’re still taking notes from Ciara. Russell is proof that her prayer did what it needed to do.

Top Russell Wilson Fatherhood Moments We Still Can’t Get Over