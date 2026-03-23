Jill Scott Bans Phones at Shows to Boost Fan Experience

Neo-soul icon Jill Scott is changing the concert experience at her shows by banning cell phones and recording devices, all in the name of keeping fans present in the moment.

Scott’s “To Whom This May Concern” tour will enforce a strict no-phone policy, meaning attendees won’t be able to record or use devices during the performance. Instead, phones and smartwatches will be placed in secure Yondr pouches upon entry and unlocked after the show ends.

The goal? A more immersive, distraction-free environment. Scott and her team want fans to fully engage with the music rather than watching the show through a screen. The move also helps preserve the integrity of live performances and prevent unauthorized clips from circulating online.

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She’s not alone. A growing number of artists and comedians have taken similar steps. Performers like Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock have long required audiences to lock away their phones to protect their material and keep sets from being recorded out of context. Musicians like Jack White, Madonna, and even artists like Adele have either banned or discouraged phone use during concerts to create a more connected atmosphere between performers and fans.

The trend reflects a broader push in entertainment to bring audiences back to a pre-smartphone concert experience, where the focus is on the music, not the camera roll. Some fans have praised the move, saying it enhances the energy and connection in the room, while others have critiqued it, citing concerns about not being able to capture memories or stay reachable during emergencies.

Still, as more artists experiment with phone-free policies, Jill Scott’s tour is shaping up to be part concert, part time machine — taking fans back to an era where the only thing in your hands was the moment itself.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.