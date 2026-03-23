Chick-fil-A Menu Changes Spark Buzz Over Food Quality
Chick-fil-A is making noticeable changes to some of its most popular menu items — and customers are definitely paying attention. From its iconic waffle fries to how its chicken is sourced, the fast-food giant has been quietly adjusting recipes in ways that impact both taste and transparency.
The biggest change came with its waffle fries. In late 2024, Chick-fil-A added pea starch to the coating to help fries stay crispier longer. While the company described it as a “slight adjustment,” many customers pushed back saying the fries tasted dry and different from the original.
Now in 2026, Chick-fil-A has reversed that decision, removing pea starch from the recipe altogether after ongoing complaints and concerns from customers — especially those with food allergies. Food allergy advocates even praised the move, noting that removing pea starch makes the fries safer for some consumers.
The changes don’t stop there. Chick-fil-A has also revamped how it sources its chicken. After years of marketing its food as antibiotic-free, the company shifted in 2024 to a “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine” standard. This means chickens may now be treated with certain animal-specific antibiotics if they become sick, a move the company says helps maintain supply while protecting public health.
Still, the decision raised concerns among some consumers about antibiotic resistance and food transparency, especially as Chick-fil-A was once seen as a leader in cleaner fast-food sourcing.
These changes highlight a larger trend in the fast-food industry, where companies are constantly balancing taste, cost, supply and health standards. For customers, it’s a reminder to pay closer attention to what’s actually on their plate — even at their favorite go-to spots.
This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed from accuracy.