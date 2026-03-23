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Whoopi Goldberg’s Life Story Heads to the Big Screen

A new Whoopi Goldberg documentary is in the works, offering a deeper look at her iconic career and personal journey.

Published on March 23, 2026
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A new documentary centered on the life and legacy of Whoopi Goldberg is officially in development, promising an intimate look at one of entertainment’s most influential figures. The project is being produced by Imagine Documentaries and Message Pictures and will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir.

Described as a “definitive” look at Goldberg’s life, the documentary will explore her rise from a young performer in New York City to becoming a global icon. The film is expected to include archival footage, personal materials, and behind-the-scenes moments, as well as insight into her upcoming stage project, The Whoopi Monologues, set to debut at the Lincoln Center.

Goldberg’s career spans decades and multiple industries. She became a household name after her breakout role in The Color Purple and later starred in classics like Ghost, Sister Act, and The Lion King. She is also one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status — winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and has remained a prominent voice as a longtime co-host on The View.

Beyond her professional success, the documentary will also touch on Goldberg’s personal life, including her upbringing in New York, her experiences navigating fame, and her openness about past struggles, including substance use earlier in her life. The film is expected to highlight both her public achievements and the more private moments that shaped her journey.

While a release date has not yet been announced, the project is already generating buzz as a long-overdue deep dive into Goldberg’s impact on entertainment, culture and representation.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.

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