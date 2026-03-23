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Wu-Tang Clan Adds North American Dates

Wu-Tang Clan Adds North American Dates with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Published on March 23, 2026
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Wu-Tang Clan Performs At Accor Arena In Paris
Kristy Sparow

Wu-Tang Clan shows no signs of slowing down, announcing another leg of their ongoing Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour. According to Pitchfork, the legendary New York rap group will return exclusively to North America for this round of dates.

They won’t be performing solo following the first North American leg with Run The Jewels, Wu-Tang will be joined by another multi-member rap act: Cleveland’s Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

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