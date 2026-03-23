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BWI Passengers Told to Plan Ahead Amid Growing TSA Lines

Published on March 23, 2026
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Source: MANNY CENETA / Getty

Travelers heading out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are being advised to give themselves extra time this morning as lengthy lines are already building at security checkpoints.

Airport officials say Security Checkpoint A is currently closed, while all other TSA checkpoints remain open and operating with what are being described as routine wait times. However, officials warn that conditions can change quickly as passenger volume increases throughout the day.

Because of the potential for longer-than-usual delays, travelers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time. Doing so can help reduce stress and ensure enough time to get through security and make it to boarding gates without issue.

Passengers are also urged to stay updated by monitoring the airport’s official social media channels for real-time alerts, checkpoint updates, and travel guidance.

Airport leaders say planning ahead, arriving early, and remaining flexible are key to navigating what could be a busy travel morning.

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