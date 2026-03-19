First-Look Photos: Courtney A. Kemp Sets Her Next Power Play With Netflix’s ‘Nemesis' Starring Y’lan Noel

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

When Courtney A. Kemp gets in her storytelling bag, you already know it is about to be messy in the best way possible. The mastermind behind the Power universe is officially stepping into a new era with her upcoming Netflix crime drama Nemesis, and the first-look photos just dropped. The new series is already looking like tension, drama, and high-stakes chaos.

According to Deadline, Netflix has not only released a batch of first-look images but also confirmed that the series will premiere on Thursday, May 14.

Now let’s get into the story, because, baby, it sounds like a cat-and-mouse game we are not ready for. Nemesis centers on two men on opposite sides of the law. On one side, you have expert criminal Coltrane Wilder — played by Y’lan Noel — who is described as an unstoppable force. On the other hand, there is brilliant detective Isaiah Stiles — portrayed by Matthew Law — who basically won’t budge for anyone. When these two collide, it sets off a chain of events with life-or-death stakes, family drama, and explosive action.

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If that sounds intense, that is because it is. The show is already being positioned as a fresh take on the heist genre, one that flips expectations while digging deeper into what drives people to make the choices they do. You know Kemp loves a layered storyline, so expect more than just action. This one is about motivation, survival, and what ultimately pushes people over the edge.

And let’s talk about this cast, because it is stacked. Alongside Noel and Law, the series features Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, Domenick Lombardozzi, Jonnie Park, Ariana Guerra, Gabrielle Dennis, Michael Potts, Sophina Brown, Cedric Joe, and Jeff Pierre. And yes, there are even more familiar faces popping up in guest roles, including some Power universe alumni.

Behind the scenes, Kemp is serving as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside co-creator Tani Marole. Director Mario Van Peebles is also on board to direct the first two episodes, which already tells us the tone is about to be cinematic.

If the first look photos are any indication, Nemesis is about to have us stressed, invested, and fully locked in. Mark your calendars because — come May 14 — it is officially game time.



Check out Kemp’s newest Netflix series, Nemesis, below: