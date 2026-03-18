DMV LOCAL RECAP: Navient Settlement Checks for Borrowers

Student loan borrowers in the DMV and across the country are being urged to check their accounts as settlement payments begin rolling out following a major lawsuit involving Navient.

The case, brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accused the student loan servicer of steering struggling borrowers into forbearance instead of income-driven repayment plans. Forbearance allows borrowers to temporarily pause payments—but interest continues to build—often increasing the total amount owed over time.

According to the lawsuit, this practice may have cost borrowers more money in the long run, particularly those who would have benefited from lower monthly payments under income-driven plans. The complaint also alleged that Navient mishandled payment processing and, in some cases, negatively impacted borrowers’ credit. Veterans and younger borrowers were reportedly among those most affected.

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While Navient denied any wrongdoing, the company agreed to settle the case, resulting in a $100 million payout in refunds. As part of the settlement, eligible borrowers could receive checks of up to $2,000, depending on their individual circumstances.

Some borrowers may have already received payments, while others are encouraged to keep an eye on their mailboxes and bank accounts. If you’ve ever had a loan serviced by Navient, it may be worth double-checking your eligibility and payment status.

The settlement highlights ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in the student loan industry—especially for borrowers who may not have fully understood their repayment options at the time.

For many, this payout won’t erase student debt, but it could provide some financial relief and a sense of resolution after years of frustration navigating the system.

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Student loan borrowers in the DMV and across the country are being urged to check their accounts as settlement payments begin rolling out following a major lawsuit involving Navient.

The case, brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accused the student loan servicer of steering struggling borrowers into forbearance instead of income-driven repayment plans. Forbearance allows borrowers to temporarily pause payments—but interest continues to build—often increasing the total amount owed over time.

According to the lawsuit, this practice may have cost borrowers more money in the long run, particularly those who would have benefited from lower monthly payments under income-driven plans. The complaint also alleged that Navient mishandled payment processing and, in some cases, negatively impacted borrowers’ credit. Veterans and younger borrowers were reportedly among those most affected.

While Navient denied any wrongdoing, the company agreed to settle the case, resulting in a $100 million payout in refunds. As part of the settlement, eligible borrowers could receive checks of up to $2,000, depending on their individual circumstances.

Some borrowers may have already received payments, while others are encouraged to keep an eye on their mailboxes and bank accounts. If you’ve ever had a loan serviced by Navient, it may be worth double-checking your eligibility and payment status.

The settlement highlights ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in the student loan industry—especially for borrowers who may not have fully understood their repayment options at the time.

For many, this payout won’t erase student debt, but it could provide some financial relief and a sense of resolution after years of frustration navigating the system.

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Navient Settlement Checks for Borrowers was originally published on kysdc.com