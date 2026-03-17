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Jay-Z Set to Headline Roots Picnic 2026 With The Roots

Published on March 17, 2026
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Hip-hop icon Jay-Z is set to make his highly anticipated return to the stage after nearly a year, headlining the 2026 Roots Picnic alongside The Roots.

The rap legend who has recently stylized his name as JAŸ-Z in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt will headline the May 30 show at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. The performance also marks his first time sharing the stage with The Roots in more than a decade.

Presale tickets for the two-day festival, scheduled for May 30–31, are available now. General ticket sales begin March 18 at 10 a.m. ET, with additional lineup announcements expected later this week.

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