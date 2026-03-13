Music and entertainment headlines are heating up in today’s Diva’s Daily Dirt, with legal drama involving one of hip-hop’s most legendary production duos and family tension surrounding a highly anticipated biopic.

Producer Chad Hugo has expanded his legal battle with longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams. According to reports, Hugo filed an amended complaint in an ongoing lawsuit that claims Pharrell owes him roughly $1 million in unpaid compensation connected to songs the pair created as part of their iconic production duo, The Neptunes.

Hugo alleges that several songs produced by Pharrell in recent years were released without properly crediting his contributions. The dispute reportedly involves tracks connected to artists like Rosalía and Latto, with Hugo arguing that he played a major role in the production process. In the filing, Hugo claims he served as a principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer responsible for significant programming and musical elements of the records.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The legal dispute has sparked renewed conversation about the status of The Neptunes and the reported split between the once-dominant production team.

Meanwhile, reports are circulating about tension within the Jackson family over the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael. Sources claim Janet Jackson expressed criticism of the film after relatives gathered in Los Angeles for an early preview.

While some family members, including Katherine Jackson, are said to support the project, reports suggest Janet declined opportunities to participate in the production. The highly anticipated film is expected to hit theaters next month.

✕

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chad Hugo Lawsuit, Janet Jackson Film Drama was originally published on kysdc.com