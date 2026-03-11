Dr. Dre Officially Becomes a Billionaire

Alberto E. Rodriguez

Forbes released its annual list of the world’s billionaires on March 10, revealing a record breaking total of 3,428 individuals about 400 more than last year. Collectively, this year’s billionaire class is worth an estimated $20.1 trillion, marking a massive $4 trillion increase from the previous year.

Among the new additions to the list is hip-hop legend Dr. Dre, who made the ranking for the first time. According to Forbes, the music mogul now has an estimated net worth of $1 billion, placing him at No. 3,332 on the list.

Dr. Dre now ranks as the second-richest hip-hop artist featured, trailing only Jay-Z. His inclusion also makes him one of just six musical artists on the billionaire list, tying with Beyoncé. Much of his wealth comes not only from his decades-long music career but also from the success of his headphone brand and a range of investments and real estate ventures.

At the top of the list once again is Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Forbes estimates that Musk’s wealth surged in 2025, rising by roughly $497 billion and pushing his total net worth to a staggering $839 billion. The 54-year-old entrepreneur now holds a fortune more than three times larger than that of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who rank second and third on the list, respectively.