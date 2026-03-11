Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has helped the team gain financial flexibility by restructuring his contract.

According to multiple reports, the move will create about $40 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the restructure is similar to adjustments made this offseason by fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to help their teams manage the cap.

Earlier this year, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said the team hoped to reach a new deal with Jackson before free agency after parting ways with head coach John Harbaugh in January. If a new contract wasn’t completed, Bisciotti said the team would restructure the existing deal.

Instead of an extension, the Ravens converted part of Jackson’s salary into a signing bonus to lower his 2026 cap hit, which was originally set at $74.5 million. By reducing his $51.25 million base salary to the league minimum and spreading the converted bonus over multiple years including two void years the team significantly lowered the immediate cap impact.