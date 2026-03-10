Listen Live
Oysters and Clams Recalled Due to Possible Norovirus Risk

Published on March 10, 2026
Photo by RDNE/ Pexels

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for oysters and Manila clams distributed across nine states after they were potentially contaminated with Norovirus.

According to the FDA, the Manila clams were harvested between Feb. 13 and March 3 by the Lummi Indian Business Council, while the oysters were harvested during the same time period by Drayton Harbor Oyster Company. The shellfish were shipped from Washington state to restaurants and retailers nationwide.

The warning was announced in a food safety advisory released by the FDA on Monday, March 9.

Health officials are urging restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell the affected shellfish and to properly discard any remaining products. Consumers are also advised not to eat the recalled oysters or clams.

The FDA explained that raw shellfish also known as shellstock such as oysters and clams can carry norovirus, which may cause illness if consumed. People with weakened immune systems may be at greater risk of severe symptoms.

Officials also warned that foods contaminated with norovirus may appear completely normal.

“Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal,” the FDA said in the advisory.

