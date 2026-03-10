Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ari Lennox is opening up about love, vulnerability, and embracing her “soft girl era” as she celebrates the release of her latest project, Vacancy.

During a recent interview with 92Q’s Persia Nicole, Lennox shared that the album represents a space of openness in her life. The singer explained that the title reflects a void she hopes to fill, whether through romance, personal growth or healing.

“Right now I just have that void and I want it to be filled,” Lennox said. “That can literally be a metaphor for anything in my life. Whether it’s therapy, romance or other things that bring fulfillment.”

The singer said she poured her heart into the project, which blends soulful storytelling with playful and candid moments about relationships and intimacy. Lennox added that hearing fans connect with the album from start to finish means a lot to her.

“I put a lot of love into everything on the project,” she said.

Some of the album’s buzzworthy lyrics have also sparked conversation online, with fans joking about a “pretzel” reference that many listeners have embraced on social media. Lennox laughed about the viral reactions, saying the message behind the song can also be interpreted as self love and personal growth.

“It’s also for yourself,” she explained. “Stretch, bend, and take care of yourself. It doesn’t always have to be for a man or for the camera.”

Beyond the music, Lennox reflected on her views about relationships and emotional safety. She said she believes communication is key and noted that intense arguments can often signal deeper problems.

While Lennox admits she still believes in love, she says she is focused on finding the right partner who allows her to fully open up.

Until then, she plans to keep creating music that reflects every layer of who she is.

Check out the full interview below: