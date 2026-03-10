Snoop Dogg Honors 2Pac With New Limited-Edition Wine

G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg is paying tribute to the late rap legend Tupac Shakur with a special release from his Cali by Snoop label. The rapper has launched a limited-edition red wine called “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” inspired by the iconic collaboration between the two artists.

To promote the release, Snoop appeared in a short video reflecting on his friendship and musical partnership with 2Pac. The clip blends new footage of Snoop with archival scenes from the filming of the classic music video for 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.

“In a lot of ways, we were the only ones that understood each other,” Snoop says in the video. The tribute ends with him pouring out a glass of wine in honor of his late friend.

In a statement shared with Billboard, Snoop reflected on the legacy of their collaboration.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I teamed up to create ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like we did, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate his legacy than with a drink,” he said. “This wine is meant for sharing with the people you love, and I’m excited to see fans pouring a little out with me in memory of my friend.”