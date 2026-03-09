North West Reportedly Rejected By Hermès Over Rare Kelly Bag

It’s notoriously difficult to buy a handbag from Hermès–even if you’re one of the most famous kids in the world.

Kim Kardashian and Ye–formerly known as Kanye West–once tried to purchase an Hermès Kelly bag for their eldest daughter, but were denied. This is according to author and journalist Amy Odell’s latest “Back Row” newsletter, per Page Six.

For her “Retail Confessions” series, Odell spoke with a former employee of the Beverly Hills Hermès boutique. While speaking with the journalist, the source revealed that “not every celebrity got what they wanted” when they shopped at the store.

“Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wanted a Black Mini Kelly bag for North or something like that. And Hermès said no,” the insider claims.

“I have no idea why, but we were like, ‘Oh, wow.’ I think at that point it goes through corporate, because if someone who’s that high profile wants something, then obviously they’re going to be photographed in it — and they don’t want just anyone photographed in it,” they continued. “So you’d call the press office and be like, ‘Hey, so and so wants a handbag.’ And they’d usually say, ‘Cool.’ But for some reason they didn’t want North West to have an alligator Mini Kelly.”

The alligator Mini Kelly is one of the more rare Hermès bags on the market, easily reaching over $75,000 on the resale market.

As fans of the famous family know, North West and her parents probably weren’t too upset by the alleged snub, especially since she has a wide array of other Hermès styles at her disposal.

North’s mother, Kim Kardashian, owns an extensive collection of the French fashion house’s purses, including multiple Mini Kellys, a Jean Paul Gaultier-designed Shoulder Birkin, and a Himalaya Birkin. As for West, she was spotted toting a white Birkin in 2019, when she was just 6 years old. In 2014, the youngster famously finger-painted a Hermès Herbag as a gift for her mother.

Hermès’ has not spoken on these claims, and it’s unclear when this reported snub happened.

