Baltimore Ravens Acquire Maxx Crosby in Major Trade

Ravens Land Star Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby in Blockbuster Trade

Published on March 8, 2026
The Baltimore Ravens just made one of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason by trading for star defensive end Maxx Crosby. The deal brings the five-time Pro Bowler from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027. Crosby has built a reputation as one of the most relentless pass rushers in the league, racking up nearly 70 career sacks and earning multiple All-Pro honors since entering the NFL in 2019. Now he joins a Ravens team led by Lamar Jackson that is aiming to make a deep playoff run and push for a Super Bowl. Fans in Baltimore are already buzzing about what his presence could mean for the defense, as Crosby’s motor and ability to pressure quarterbacks could add another dangerous layer to a unit that already prides itself on physical football. With this move, the Ravens are sending a clear message that they are all in on competing for a championship.

