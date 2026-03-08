T.I.’s Son Domani Fires Back at 50 Cent With New Diss Track

The ongoing tension between T.I. and 50 Cent just picked up more momentum after T.I.’s son Domani Harris stepped back into the conversation with another diss track aimed at the G-Unit rapper. The young Atlanta artist recently released a song taking direct shots at 50 Cent, continuing a back-and-forth that has spilled across social media and into the studio. Domani first jumped into the feud earlier with a track titled “Ms. Jackson,” which referenced 50 Cent’s late mother and addressed the online jabs directed at his family. Now with another diss circulating, the situation has fans talking across timelines as the younger Harris makes it clear he is ready to defend his family name on wax. The feud originally intensified after social media posts and music exchanges between T.I. and 50 Cent, and with Domani adding his voice to the mix, the hip hop world is watching closely to see who responds next.

