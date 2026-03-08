Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Dak Prescott is in it for the long haul with the Dallas Cowboys, but the same can’t be said for his now-ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos.

Prescott and Ramos’ wedding has been canceled even though it was scheduled to go down in a month.

TMZ points out that they called it quits after a heated pre-wedding party in the Bahamas.

“We’re told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months,” writes TMZ. “But things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas — and Sarah Jane called it off.”

The two have history, according to PEOPLE, first going official back in 2023, after the Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants. She posted a photo of herself hugging the QB and wearing a Cowboys jacket.

Then, in February 2024, they welcomed their daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott.

“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours!” Sarah Jane wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Later that year, during the Cowboys’ October bye week, Prescott proposed with his daughter’s help. Weeks later, she announced she was pregnant with their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, who was born in May 2025.

The wedding was called off, but with Prescott having one of the richest NFL deals in history (he signed a $240 million extension in 2024), the plush destination ceremony was going to be in Italy.

As TMZ says, there’s no chance things can be repaired before those Italian nuptials.

“The reality is, we’re told the relationship is beyond repair … so the focus will be on coparenting their two kids — ages 2 and nearly 10 months — moving forward,” TMZ writes.

See how social media is reacting to Prescott and Sarah Jane calling it quits right before reaching the altar, below.