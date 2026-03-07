Jeremih Withdraws From Boys 4 Life Tour Over Health Issue

Jeremih unable to participate in upcoming Boys 4 Life Tour due to a serious medical condition.

R&B singer Jeremih has announced that he will no longer participate in the upcoming Boys 4 Life Tour due to a serious medical condition.

The “Don’t Tell ’Em” artist shared the update with fans in an Instagram post on Friday (March 6), confirming that health concerns will keep him off the road for the 28-date tour.

Prayers For Jeremih

“Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March,” the post’s caption read alongside a photo of the singer in the studio.

According to the statement, Jeremih’s condition is currently being monitored by his doctors. His team emphasized that his focus right now is on recovery.

“He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor,” the message continued. “Jeremih and his team are focused on his care and recovery and are deeply grateful for the understanding, patience, and continued support from fans, partners, and the touring team during this time.”

The news comes as the highly anticipated Boys 4 Life Tour prepares to hit the road with a lineup that includes B2K, Bow Wow, Amerie, Pretty Ricky, and several other R&B and hip-hop acts from the early 2000s era.

His 2020 Health Issue & Recovery

While details about Jeremih’s current health issue were not disclosed, the singer has faced serious medical challenges in the past.

In 2020, Jeremih was hospitalized after being diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a rare condition that causes inflammation in multiple organs. The illness left him in intensive care at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital for weeks, during which time family members were initially unable to visit him.

Speaking about his recovery in a 2022 interview with People, Jeremih described the physical toll the illness took on his body.

“Not only did I lose a lot of weight, but I really couldn’t walk,” he said. “I had to do physical therapy to even go to the bathroom.”

He added that everyday tasks became major challenges after leaving the hospital, including something as simple as walking up a flight of stairs.

Despite the setback, Jeremih has continued working on new music. In December, he teamed up with fellow Chicago artist Chance the Rapper to release the joint EP Secret Santa.

Meanwhile, the Boys 4 Life Tour is still scheduled to kick off Saturday (March 7) at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fans are now wishing Jeremih a smooth recovery as he steps away from the tour to focus on his health. Us, too.