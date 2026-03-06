A Maryland judge has ruled that Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo will face separate trials in their ongoing fraud case. The couple was previously expected to be tried together, but the latest court decision means their legal proceedings will now move forward individually.

The charges stem from an October 2025 arrest in Maryland where the pair were accused of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and making false statements to police. Court records show both Wendy and Eddie waived their right to a speedy trial within 190 days of their first court appearance. Neither entered a plea during the recent hearing, and a status conference for both cases is scheduled for May 20.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is stirring up conversation online after sharing a post referencing reports that he could be developing a documentary centered on T.I. and Tiny. The rumored project appears to follow the naming style of recent high-profile documentary exposés that have focused on controversial figures in the music industry.

Although the documentary has not been officially confirmed, the post has fueled speculation that the rapper and TV producer may be working on another headline-grabbing project.

In lighter entertainment news, Cardi B gave fans a major surprise during a recent stop on her tour in Houston. The crowd erupted when Megan Thee Stallion unexpectedly joined her on stage to perform their hit collaboration “WAP.”

And in television news, the hit comedy Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for Season 6, which is set to air during the 2026–2027 television season.

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Wendy Osefo Fraud Case, 50 Cent & Cardi B Tour was originally published on kysdc.com