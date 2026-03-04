Listen Live
Close
News

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

A major streaming merger could reshape HBO Max and Paramount+, while Maryland leaders push for a $4B refund following a Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Paramount-Skydance has confirmed plans to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single platform once its reported $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is complete. CEO David Ellison says the consolidation would create a streaming footprint of more than 200 million direct-to-consumer subscribers.

For viewers, that could mean fewer separate subscriptions and one centralized hub for hit shows currently split across platforms. In a time when monthly subscription fees stack up quickly, many consumers may welcome a simplified bill. However, the deal follows a competitive bidding process that reportedly included Netflix before it withdrew its offer, highlighting just how high the stakes are in the streaming wars.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Maryland leaders are taking action over tariffs ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States. Wes Moore, alongside Brooke Lierman and Derek Davis, is demanding that Donald Trump refund approximately $4 billion to Maryland residents and businesses.

That could amount to about $1,744 per Maryland household. The officials argue that if tariffs were deemed illegal, then the financial burden placed on families and small businesses should be returned.

SEE ALSO

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Muntiacus muntjak
Local  |  Editor Staff

Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Comment
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close