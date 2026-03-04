DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Demands Tasha K’s Records, Diddy Release Moves, & Drake Teases Album

First up, Cardi B is still monitoring blogger Tasha K after their high-profile defamation case. Though Tasha K was sued in a lawsuit and agreed to pay nearly $4 million in a settlement, newly filed documents tied to her Florida bankruptcy case show Cardi is now requesting detailed records of Tasha’s income. The Bronx rapper reportedly wants a full breakdown of earnings and expenses, signaling that while the settlement is in place, she’s seeking tighter oversight.

Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has received a slight adjustment to his projected release date. Updated records show he is now set for release on April 25, 2028 — about six weeks earlier than previously scheduled. His legal team is expected back in court soon as appeals and next steps unfold.

On a serious note, Ray J has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a life-threatening heart condition that reportedly reduced blood flow to just 15–20%. His mother shared the emotional update, confirming the severity of his health battle.

In music news, Drake appears to be gearing up for a return, teasing a potential new project titled Iceman expected later this year.

