Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B and Tasha Drama & Drake Teases Music

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Demands Tasha K’s Records, Diddy Release Moves, & Drake Teases Album

Cardi B pushes for financial records from Tasha K after being sued in a lawsuit, Diddy’s release date shifts, Ray J faces a serious heart diagnosis, and Drake hints at new music.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

First up, Cardi B is still monitoring blogger Tasha K after their high-profile defamation case. Though Tasha K was sued in a lawsuit and agreed to pay nearly $4 million in a settlement, newly filed documents tied to her Florida bankruptcy case show Cardi is now requesting detailed records of Tasha’s income. The Bronx rapper reportedly wants a full breakdown of earnings and expenses, signaling that while the settlement is in place, she’s seeking tighter oversight.

Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has received a slight adjustment to his projected release date. Updated records show he is now set for release on April 25, 2028 — about six weeks earlier than previously scheduled. His legal team is expected back in court soon as appeals and next steps unfold.

Related Stories

On a serious note, Ray J has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a life-threatening heart condition that reportedly reduced blood flow to just 15–20%. His mother shared the emotional update, confirming the severity of his health battle.

In music news, Drake appears to be gearing up for a return, teasing a potential new project titled Iceman expected later this year.

SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Demands Tasha K’s Records, Diddy Release Moves, & Drake Teases Album was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Muntiacus muntjak
Local  |  Editor Staff

Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Comment
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close