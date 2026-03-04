Listen Live
Maryland Judiciary Warns of Fake “Court Summons” Toll Text Scam

Maryland Judiciary Warns of Fake “Court Summons” Text Scam in Baltimore

Published on March 4, 2026
Cash and E-Z Pass signs at the New Jersey Turnpike.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The Maryland Judiciary is warning residents about a new text-message scam claiming recipients failed to pay a toll violation fee and must report to district court in Baltimore.

The message, labeled “Maryland Court Summons,” includes a fake QR code along with a supposed court date, time, and location. It may list district court sites such as Wabash, Hargrove, Hubbard, Eastside, or the former Civil Courthouse at 501 E. Fayette St.

The text threatens recipients with a bench warrant, added fines, and further court action if they do not appear.

State officials say people should not click any links, scan QR codes, or provide payment or personal information. The Judiciary emphasized that Maryland courts do not send texts requesting payment or personal information by text, phone, or email.

Anyone with concerns about scams can contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or toll free at 888-743-0023. If you have questions about a court-related issue, officials recommend contacting your local district or circuit court directly.

