Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After 'Suffering In Silence' From 77 Uterine Fibroids

Lupita Nyong’o 'Suffered In Silence' From 77 Uterine Fibroids
For Lupita Nyong’o’s birthday, her wish is to save other women from “suffering in silence” as she did with 77 uterine fibroids. “This is not a rare story, just a rarely told one,” she wrote.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star celebrated her 43rd birthday by sharing her experience with fibroids. She took to Instagram on Sunday, March 1, with a heartfelt message about the very common but rarely discussed noncancerous tumors that grow on or in the uterus. The reproductive disorder can cause “constant pain” in the back and pelvis, miscarriages, infertility and “dangerous amounts of blood loss.”
The post included two photos: An MRI of the invasive growths plaguing Nyong’o’s abdomen and a portrait of herself with a large basket of fruit. Doctors frequently use various fruits to help visualize the size of fibroids. Each grape, berry, lime, apple, and orange she is holding represents the 77 fibroids she has lived with.
“Today is my birthday, and it’s got me feeling reflective. Not about age, but about a different number: 77. Over the course of my lifetime, I have carried 77 uterine fibroids: 25 surgically removed, and more than 50 still growing inside me today, the largest the size of an orange,” the post began.
“This is not a rare story. It is just a rarely told one. I have endured seasons of constant pain, losing dangerous amounts of blood each month, and suffering in silence. In this image, I’m holding 77 fruits, as a symbol for each fibroid, to make visible the weight that I, and millions of women like me, carry every day,” Nyong’o continued.
The Oscar winner shared that “the response was overwhelming” from other women after she broke her silence last year. This inspired her to launch the Make Fibroids Count campaign with the Foundation for Women’s Health “to raise funds and awareness for uterine fibroid research.” Nyong’o hopes the efforts will develop more minimally invasive and non-invasive uterine fibroid treatments.
“So, my birthday wish is a world where no woman has to suffer through fibroids untreated, undertreated, or unheard. To get there, we need research. And research needs funding. Will you give a gift that truly matters? Link in bio to donate.”
“Every dollar goes toward research that could change or even save a woman’s life. Maybe someone you love. Maybe someone you are… ” she continued.
Read how Lupita Nyong’o discovered her fibroids the same year as her Oscar win and the increased risks Black women face after the flip.
Lupita First Spoke Out To Launch A Research Grant During Fibroid Awareness Month In 2025
For Fibroid Awareness Month last July, Lupita spoke out to demand answers and raise support for the condition. It affects more than 15 million women: “80% of Black women and 70% of white women by the age of 50.”
The same year the world was swooning at Nyong’o’s stunning style on award show red carpets and cheering her Oscar win for 12 Years A Slave, she was diagnosed with uterine fibroids.
Lupita Nyong’o Says Surgery Is An Invasive But Temporary Treatment To Fibroids
In an appearance on The Today Show in February, Nyong’o discussed her health journey and the fight for better treatments. The same year of her diagnosis, she underwent surgery to remove 23 fibroids, with the advice that it was her only option.
A decade later, the fibroids didn’t just return; they more than doubled. Yet the A Quiet Place: Day One actress had nothing but the “same options: Surgery or live with the pain.”
Although myomectomy procedures remove fibroids while ideally preserving the uterus, Nyong’o isn’t rushing into another one this time.
“I’m not ready to make that decision. It’s quite invasive…and it’s a big threat to our reproductive organs,” she explained.
In the case of excessive blood loss, for patients already at high risk for anemia from prolonged and heavy periods, the operation can lead to emergency hysterectomies (removal of the uterus). According to the American Medical Women’s Association, Black women are statistically more likely to develop fibroids earlier, to have symptoms ignored longer, and to get steered toward more invasive treatments.
Beauty blogger Jessica Pettaway died of cervical cancer after her labor-like pains and faint-inducing blood loss were misdiagnosed as fibroids and left untreated. As BOSSIP previously reported, Black women are the face of a $6 billion class-action lawsuit alleging that more than 600 patients of a Chesapeake Hospital were fraudulently forced into unnecessary invasive procedures, hysterectomies, and sterilization for profit.
Thanks to Nyong’o’s new grant and #MakeFibroidsCount campaign, millions of women may have better, safer options to get their lives back.
Happy Birthday, Lupita Nyong’o! Thank you for your courage!
