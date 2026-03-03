Lick-Back Bardi: Cardi B Reignites Financial Feud With Tasha K, Demands Controversial Commentator Present Pay Stubs In Person

Cardi B seeks Tasha K's YouTube/social media income and tax returns for bankruptcy case

Cardi B isn’t letting Tasha K get away with owing her money for much longer, demanding some action in the years-old case.

The rapper is now demanding that Tasha K produce records relating to her income from YouTube and other social media accounts, according to reports from TMZ. This request also includes her tax returns as part of her bankruptcy case in Florida.

Not only that, Cardi wants the blogger to show up and present the information about her finances in person, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

This demand comes following a $3.9 million judgment Tasha was ordered to pay in February 2022 after losing her case against Cardi B. Last year, the pair agreed on a deal to handle the payout in installments over time. Tasha must pay out $1.2 million over the course of five years and is also required to turn over financial records every quarter. Additionally, the blogger must avoid making “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” comments about Cardi or her family.

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities,” Cardi’s lawyer, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone after the ruling. “



“We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

Shortly before the report from TMZ, Tasha K posted something vulnerable to her fans, which has many thinking she was referring to Cardi’s new demands.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the blogger referenced “the case that I lost 4 years ago,” admitting she holds a lot of resentment against the whole situation.

Her post begins: “PSA WINOS🚨 Transparency Moment… Lately I’ve noticed that I haven’t quite been living up to my full potential. There is something extremely deep that I AM allowing to hold me back. That was a revelation I got through prayer this morning. That revelation was RESENTMENT. Strong Deep RESENTMENT tied to the case that I lost 4 years ago, but was filed almost 9 years ago. I am so deeply resentful at what happened, that I didn’t even notice that my own anger at times was holding ME back!”

“After God revealed this me today, I AM & I WILL Release this RESENTMENT and the past tied to it,” Tasha continued. “No matter what. I’m calling a therapist that specializes in RESENTMENT first thing tomorrow. I’m being the change I want. I have so many blessings surrounding me, that any bit of anger can blind me. This stops to today. It’s not about what happened to me, it about how I have the power to make things happen for ME! Happy Sunday… See yall winos on the other side! Pray for me🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Everything is allegedly! Even my name is allegedly 🥂.”

This demand from Cardi and her legal team comes as the rapper makes her way across North America for her Little Miss Drama Tour. She started her run of sold-out shows in February, having performed for crowds in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles so far. She will wrap things up in Atlanta on April 18.

