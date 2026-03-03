Loved Ones of Samuel Brown Speak Out After Deadly Police Encounter in Woodlawn

Source: Radio ONE / General

A 57 year old man injured during an alleged police use of force incident in Baltimore County has died, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

He has been identified as Samuel Brown.

Brown was hospitalized in critical condition after an early morning encounter with police on February 16 in the Woodlawn area. Family members say he remained in a coma for several days before his death last week.

During a recent press conference, Brown’s loved ones stood alongside civil rights attorney Billy Murphy to demand the release of body worn and dash camera footage from the incident.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The choice that the officer made was an illegal choice,” Murphy said, alleging that the officer struck Brown twice in the face, breaking bones and causing him to fall backward and fracture his skull on the pavement.

The Independent Investigations Division is now reviewing the officer’s actions. The Attorney General’s Office says body camera footage is typically released within 20 business days.

Baltimore County Police said the encounter began around 3:30 a.m. when an officer found Brown asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at a stoplight near Whitehead Court and Security Boulevard. According to a police report, Brown allegedly struck the officer’s arm twice with a closed fist while yelling. The officer then punched Brown in the face twice. Brown fell backward and hit his head on the asphalt.

At the press conference, longtime friend Roberto Silver, known as D.J. Quicksilva, said Brown was a father of six whose family is devastated.“We are going to continue fighting,” he said. “When it comes to fighting for justice for Big Sam, this fight is just starting.”