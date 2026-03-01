Winston-Salem State Wins CIAA Women’s Tournament in Baltimore

Baltimore was buzzing as Winston-Salem State made history by winning the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with a strong 60-43 victory over Fayetteville State at CFG Bank Arena. The Lady Rams took control early and never let up, building a lead they protected with tough defense and timely offense throughout the game. Junior guard Nevaeh Farmer was a standout, pouring in 24 points and hitting several key three-pointers that kept the momentum on Winston-Salem’s side. Makayla Waleed added 14 points and provided steady play that helped anchor both ends of the court. The win is a milestone for the program and has fans celebrating, especially after a season where Winston-Salem State showed grit, teamwork, and determination on its way to lifting the CIAA championship trophy in Baltimore.

✕