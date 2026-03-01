Listen Live
Close
Sports

Winston-Salem State Wins CIAA Women’s Tournament in Baltimore

Published on March 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live

Baltimore was buzzing as Winston-Salem State made history by winning the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament with a strong 60-43 victory over Fayetteville State at CFG Bank Arena. The Lady Rams took control early and never let up, building a lead they protected with tough defense and timely offense throughout the game. Junior guard Nevaeh Farmer was a standout, pouring in 24 points and hitting several key three-pointers that kept the momentum on Winston-Salem’s side. Makayla Waleed added 14 points and provided steady play that helped anchor both ends of the court. The win is a milestone for the program and has fans celebrating, especially after a season where Winston-Salem State showed grit, teamwork, and determination on its way to lifting the CIAA championship trophy in Baltimore.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
mta logo
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament - Parties And Events
Local  |  Editor Staff

CIAA Releases 2026 Basketball Tournament Brackets Ahead Of Baltimore Championship Week

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close