Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Regina Hall Stands With Lindo, Jordan at NAACP

A powerful moment of unity took center stage at the NAACP Image Awards as Regina Hall acknowledged Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan following the recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Awards.

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Regina Hall Shows Support for Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan at NAACP Awards

A powerful moment of unity took center stage at the NAACP Image Awards as Regina Hall acknowledged Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan following the recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Awards.

While presenting on stage, Hall took a moment that resonated deeply with the audience, signaling support for both actors in light of the incident that sparked conversations across social media and entertainment spaces.

Without turning the ceremony into a spectacle, the gesture was subtle yet impactful, reinforcing a sense of solidarity in the room.

The audience response made it clear where the support stood.

Applause filled the venue as Hall continued, creating one of the evening’s most talked about cultural moments.

Online, viewers echoed similar sentiments, praising the grace shown by Lindo and Jordan and applauding the NAACP Image Awards for remaining a space that centers respect, dignity, and celebration of Black excellence.

The moment underscored why the NAACP Image Awards continue to matter beyond trophies.

It is not just about wins. It is about community. It is about standing together. And it is about ensuring Black artists are affirmed in spaces designed to uplift them.

Stay locked in with WTLC for more highlights and cultural conversations from the NAACP Image Awards.

RELATED: 5 Historic NAACP Moments That Changed America

SEE ALSO

Regina Hall Stands With Lindo, Jordan at NAACP was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
mta logo
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament - Parties And Events
Local  |  Editor Staff

CIAA Releases 2026 Basketball Tournament Brackets Ahead Of Baltimore Championship Week

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close