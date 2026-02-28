HUD Proposes Rule That Would Add Time Limits To Section 8 Vouchers

Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

With each new policy it introduces, the Trump administration reveals how out of touch it is with the realities facing millions of Americans. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has proposed a rule that would place time limits and work requirements on those who use Section 8 vouchers.

According to NPR, the proposed rule would allow local housing authorities and private property owners to impose time limits of up to two years and 40-hour workweek requirements on people renting homes through Section 8 vouchers. President Donald Trump originally wanted to slash Section 8 assistance by 40% and impose a two-year time limit in last year’s budget, but Congress refused. This new rule would bypass Congressional approval. It’s scheduled for release on Monday, with a 60-day public comment period following.

“This proposal is based on false and harmful stereotypes, rather than concrete data or best practices,” Deborah Thrope, deputy director at the National Housing Law Project, said in a statement. “It ignores the fact that most participants in federal housing programs who can work, do in fact work. Saving enough to move off of assistance takes a long time and a lot of support.”

The rule aligns with Housing Secretary Scott Turner’s goal of getting people off public assistance and becoming self-sufficient. Last year, Turner and several other Cabinet members published an op-ed in the New York Times advocating for increased work requirements for public assistance.

Under Turner’s leadership, HUD is acting as if being on Section 8 is a personal failing rather than a systemic one. If it’s hard for people who have college degrees to find full-time work that pays a livable wage, how much harder do you think it is for people who may only have a high school diploma or GED? There are currently 9 million people receiving Section 8 assistance. Does Turner think all of them chose to be on Section 8 because they didn’t feel like working?

While the elderly and disabled people who make up the majority of those on Section 8 would be exempt from the rule, it’s still concerning for everyone else. What happens to single parents who may not be able to work full-time? It’s not like child care is particularly affordable these days, so in actuality, the rule wouldn’t be adding more financial stress than putting them on the path to self-sufficiency.

It’s honestly insane that this is what HUD is focusing on, considering that housing prices are one of the primary drivers of the cost-of-living crisis. The cost of rent has been steadily increasing for people all across the United States to the point of being unaffordable. No one with any power to do anything about the issues seems to be putting two and two together that as rent prices increase, so has the rate of homelessness.

The share of first-time homeowners dropped to a paltry 21% in 2025, with the median age of homebuyers increasing to 40 years old. A recent analysis by the National Association of Home Builders found that 52% of U.S. households can’t afford a $300,000 house. Which is deeply concerning, considering that the average cost of a new home in 2026 is $410,000.

If HUD were serious about promoting upward mobility, why not work with states to build more affordable housing units? Not only would it be a direct solution to the cost-of-living crisis, but it would also create some infrastructure jobs. Instead, it’s chosen to add more stressors to people who are already down on their luck.

HUD Proposes Rule That Would Add Time Limits To Section 8 Vouchers was originally published on newsone.com