Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crimes in NYC

MAGA Malevolence: Trump Supporters Charged With Hate Crime For Setting Black Woman's Boots On Fire While Using Racist Slurs

Published on February 27, 2026
'National March For A Free Iran' Held In London
Source: Alishia Abodunde / Getty

There are only two days left of Black History Month 2026 and sadly, stories like this are still proliferating in the news cycle.

According to The Grio, two white men, one proudly rocking a red MAGA hat, have been arrested and charged with hate crimes after assaulting and berating a Black woman in New York City with bigotry.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael James and his roommate, 31-year-old Michael Santiago, were seen on video accosting a 54-year-old woman and asking for a kiss while live-streaming via cell phone.

When the woman declined, one of them attempted the kiss anyway and was pushed away. Subsequently, one of the men attempted to set her boots on fire while she was wearing them. The video shows the men making inappropriate sexual remarks while calling her “slave” and the n-word.

Via The Independent:

“I want to f*** a slave, be my slave,” he says, while leaning towards her. 

“I will never,” she replies.

Moments later, he asks to kiss her boots. 

“Of course, then do it,” the woman responds. “Kiss my boots.”

The video was posted and reposted to social media by right-wing rage bait accounts to stoke the flames of hatred and prompt engagement.

As of this past Wednesday, both men were located and handcuffed.

The men were ultimately charged with assault and criminal mischief, both of which are hate crimes, in addition to charges of aggravated harassment, assault, misdemeanor menacing, criminal mischief, arson, and criminal tampering.

While any non-melanated person could be a racist POS, it comes as no surprise whatsoever that these two men are devotees of Donald Trump. I think the old adage will forever hold up, “Not every Republican is racist, but every racist is Republican.”

was originally published on bossip.com

