Source: Apple TV+ / Megan Thee Stallion / KPopped

Megan Thee Stallion has some news for her Hotties, she’s headed to Broadway.

The Houston Hottie is set to join the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical for an eight-week run. The Lover Girl rapper will take on the role of Harold Zidler, the owner and host of the famed cabaret.

Megan is scheduled to appear on Broadway from March 24 through May 17, marking a new chapter in the Houston MC’s already multifaceted career.

In a statement to The Fader, Meg shared her excitement about stepping into the theater world.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor. I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively, and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace.”

She also acknowledged the discipline required for stage, “Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling. I’im up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Beyond the Broadway buzz, Megan recently addressed online rumors that she and her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, had split. During a TikTok Live session, she quickly shut down all rumors, calling them cap.

“I never get on live because everybody tries to h*e me. I get on this h*e and breathe, and they be like ‘Megan Thee Stallion breathes wrong.’”

From hit after hit to center stage under the bright lights of Broadway, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove there’s no box big enough to hold the Hot Girl.



Thee Musical: Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Broadway Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com