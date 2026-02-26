Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, SZA Win Big, Lil Durk Update

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, SZA Win Big, Lil Durk Update

Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar Win NAACP Image Awards as Lil Durk Trial Is Delayed

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Black excellence was front and center as night two of the virtual pre-show for the NAACP Image Awards delivered major wins ahead of this weekend’s televised ceremony. Cardi B continued her winning streak, earning Outstanding Album for Am I the Drama? and Outstanding Hip-Hop Song for “Earth Time.” The rapper also previously earned an Image Award for her role as a judge on Rhythm + Flow.

SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and former First Lady Michelle Obama were also among the night’s big winners, while veteran journalist Don Lemon picked up two trophies for his talk show. The ceremony will air live Saturday, February 28 from Pasadena.

This year’s show will be hosted by Deon Cole, with special honors going to Viola Davis and President’s Award recipient A$AP Rocky.

Meanwhile, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 nominees, including Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, and Wu-Tang Clan.

On the legal front, Lil Durk saw his federal murder-for-hire trial delayed again, with a new court date set for August 25. The case remains ongoing as pretrial motions continue to unfold.

SEE ALSO

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B, SZA Win Big, Lil Durk Update was originally published on kysdc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Comment
stack of dollars spread out
Local  |  Editor Staff

Thousands Of Marylanders To Receive Unclaimed Property Checks Automatically

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Have Your Electric Bill Paid!
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Win Cash For Electric Bill!

Comment
mta logo
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close