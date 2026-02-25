Listen Live
50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles Into Ongoing Feud With T.I.

Published on February 25, 2026
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
50 Cent recently brought Tina Knowles into his ongoing feud with T.I. after she publicly showed support for Tiny Harris on Instagram earlier this week.

The two rappers have been trading shots on social media for several days. The tension escalated after T.I. appeared on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where he claimed that a potential Verzuz battle between him and 50 Cent fell apart because of 50. T.I. said the situation caused him to lose respect for his fellow rapper.

Soon after, 50 Cent began mocking T.I. online, posting jokes and commentary aimed at him. The back-and-forth eventually extended to T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, who became part of the online trolling.

In response to Tina Knowles’ supportive post about Tiny, 50 Cent shared a photo of Knowles and suggested in his caption that the situation was getting increasingly unusual, referencing family members becoming involved in the dispute. The post quickly gained attention but was later deleted, along with other content tied to his ongoing feud with T.I.

