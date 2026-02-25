Listen Live
Close
Local

Armed Man Killed After East Baltimore Police Foot Chase

Police: Armed Suspect Shot Dead Following Liquor Store Chase in East Baltimore

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2000-gallon fuel spill in Baltimore
Source: Anadolu / Getty

An armed man is dead after a police shooting that followed a foot chase in East Baltimore Tuesday evening, authorities confirmed. The incident happened in the Belair-Edison neighborhood and involved officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Group Violence Unit.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were patrolling near the 3600 block of Belair Road when they spotted a man inside a liquor store whom they believed was carrying a gun. As the man exited the store, an officer attempted to stop him. According to Worley, the man immediately fled on foot, sparking a pursuit through the area.

During the chase, officers repeatedly ordered the man to show his hands, but he continued running while holding a firearm, police said. The pursuit ended when the fleeing man encountered a second officer face-to-face. At that point, two officers discharged their weapons. Investigators say at least 16 rounds were fired, though it remains unclear whether the man fired his gun.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. Police said he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was known to officers from prior arrests.

Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine paid administrative leave while the incident is reviewed. Worley said the officers were working in the area due to ongoing concerns about violent crime.

The fatal encounter came hours after a separate violent incident in Baltimore involving a Maryland State Police trooper. Authorities are still searching for a suspect who fired at the trooper during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the city. Officials described the suspect vehicle as a gray Infiniti with tinted windows, front-end damage, and broken headlights. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Have Your Electric Bill Paid!
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Win Cash For Electric Bill!

Comment
mta logo
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close