22-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting At Maryland State Police Trooper

Published on February 25, 2026
Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

A 22-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire on a Maryland State Police trooper during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in the city.

Maurquise Emillo James is charged with attempted murder, felony assault, and multiple firearm offenses. Authorities say he is already being held without bond in Montgomery County in connection with an unrelated violent case, CBS reports.

Police said James was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Montgomery County following a coordinated, multi-agency search.

Investigators say the shooting happened when a trooper tried to stop a gray Infiniti near the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue. As the trooper approached the driver’s side, the door cracked open, and the driver, identified as James, allegedly fired several shots from inside the vehicle.

The trooper was transported to a hospital with powder burns caused by the close-range gunfire but was not struck by any bullets, according to officials.

