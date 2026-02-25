Listen Live
Close
Persia's Picks

Lil Durk Trial Delayed Again

Published on February 25, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Lil Durk
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Durk is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles as he faces charges connected to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. His trial was originally set to begin on January 20, but shortly before that date, it was postponed until April. The delay came at the request of his legal team, who said they needed additional time to review the evidence.

The case has now been delayed once again. During a pretrial hearing earlier this week, the court rescheduled the trial for August 25.

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the new timeline may still change depending on pending legal motions.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Have Your Electric Bill Paid!
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Win Cash For Electric Bill!

Comment
mta logo
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close