Lil Durk Trial Delayed Again

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Durk is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles as he faces charges connected to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. His trial was originally set to begin on January 20, but shortly before that date, it was postponed until April. The delay came at the request of his legal team, who said they needed additional time to review the evidence.

The case has now been delayed once again. During a pretrial hearing earlier this week, the court rescheduled the trial for August 25.

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the new timeline may still change depending on pending legal motions.