DMV LOCAL: Meta on Trial as Zuckerberg Testifies in Social Media Case

A closely watched legal battle is unfolding in Los Angeles Superior Court, where Meta is facing a lawsuit brought by a 20-year-old woman identified in court as Kaylee. The plaintiff alleges that her compulsive use of Instagram and YouTube, beginning in childhood, led to anxiety, depression, and long-term mental health struggles.

The case reached a pivotal moment when Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand to defend his company. Zuckerberg denied claims that Meta intentionally designs its platforms to addict children and teens, arguing that the company’s business goals are focused on user satisfaction rather than manipulation. However, attorneys for the plaintiff presented a 2015 internal email in which Zuckerberg reportedly discussed increasing the amount of time users spend on Meta platforms.

This lawsuit stands out because similar claims against Snapchat and TikTok have already been settled, while Meta and YouTube continue to fight the allegations in court. It also marks one of the first times Zuckerberg has had to defend Meta’s product design directly before a jury, rather than in front of Congress.

If the jury finds Meta liable, the company could face billions of dollars in damages and be forced to make significant changes to how its algorithms interact with younger users. The outcome could reshape how social media platforms operate and how accountability is enforced across the tech industry.

