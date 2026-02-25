Park Mills Episode 3: Congrats or Concern? Big Sis Has Questions

Source: R1 / R1

A quick pop-in turns into family business in episode three of Park Mills, when big sister, on her way to a hair appointment, gets blindsided by major news. Her brother proudly shares that he and her sister are expecting a baby, clearly ready for congratulations.

Instead, she hits pause on the celebration and gently reveals what he does not know: the pregnancy is still an open question, and her sister has been quietly weighing whether she is ready for motherhood at all. She makes him promise not to say where he heard it, instantly shifting the mood from hype to hush-hush.