Report: Lawmakers Push To Eliminate Maryland Vehicle Emissions Testing

Source: BrianAJackson / Getty

Maryland legislation that would eliminate vehicle emissions testing could put the state at risk of violating federal law and losing tens of millions of dollars in funding, according to state officials.

WBALTV reports that proposal comes as some drivers question whether emissions testing is still necessary given advances in vehicle technology. However, environmental and health advocates warn that Maryland’s air quality is worsening, with automotive tailpipe pollution remaining the largest contributor.

State data shows more than 90 percent of vehicles pass Maryland’s $30 emissions test, particularly newer and hybrid models that produce minimal harmful emissions. Critics argue this high pass rate proves the program has outlived its purpose.

The Maryland Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program, known as VEIP, began in 1984 to meet federal Clean Air Act requirements. Testing is required every two years in 14 of the state’s more urban jurisdictions, including Baltimore City and surrounding counties. Drivers can complete the test at self-service kiosks, and those who fail must make repairs before passing.

The program costs about $19.3 million annually to operate, supports roughly 150 jobs and generates about $32 million for the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.

Companion bills in the Maryland House and Senate would eliminate the program. Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, a Carroll County Republican, says the requirement has become an unnecessary expense for drivers.

He argues emissions testing no longer solves an environmental problem and instead functions as an added fee on residents. Some drivers share that view, calling the test outdated or a financial burden.

But the Maryland Department of the Environment strongly opposes the legislation. Officials say emissions testing is required under federal law, and eliminating it could jeopardize federal highway funding if Maryland fails to meet pollution reduction targets. The agency also warns the state could be forced to impose emissions offsets on industry, potentially driving businesses elsewhere.

Supporters of the current program say even a small percentage of failing vehicles still contributes to air pollution and public health risks.

The legislation has received an initial hearing in Annapolis, but lawmakers have not yet voted on the proposal.