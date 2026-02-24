Listen Live
Suspect fires at Maryland trooper during Baltimore traffic stop

Suspect wanted after shots fired at Maryland trooper in Baltimore traffic stop

Published on February 24, 2026
Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a trooper during an early-morning traffic stop Tuesday in Baltimore.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue. According to investigators, a trooper had pulled over a gray Infiniti for a traffic violation when gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle.

Police said as the trooper approached, “the door opened slightly and shots were fired from inside the car.”

The trooper was not struck by the gunfire but suffered powder burns from the discharge. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in the Infiniti. The vehicle is described as having dark-tinted windows, front-end damage, and broken headlights.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle to contact investigators at 410-653-4200.

