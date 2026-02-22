Kim Kardashian Fears Ray-J's RICO Allegations Could Curtail Her Attorney Aspirations

The long-simmering tension between Ray J and Kim K has exploded into a high-stakes legal battle that Kim Kardashian claims could destroy her lifelong dream of becoming a lawyer.

In explosive new court documents, the SKIMS founder expressed deep anxiety that her ex-boyfriend’s public claims of her being a “criminal racketeer” might jeopardize her ability to pass the California State Bar’s rigorous moral character evaluation.

As previously reported, the reality mogul and her mother, Kris Jenner, are currently suing Brandy’s brother for defamation, following a series of inflammatory social media posts where the “One Wish” singer suggested the family was facing a federal RICO case “worse than Diddy’s.”

The friction between Ray J and Kim K reached a breaking point in late 2025 when Ray J took to a livestream to claim he was working with federal authorities to expose the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy,” Ray J told viewers, adding that “the feds is coming.”

In her newly filed declaration, Kim vehemently denied these claims, stating that any government agency has never contacted her regarding criminal activity. She added that his claims could be harmful to her aspirations of becoming an attorney.

“I feared that [Ray J’s] accusations would put my dreams of becoming an attorney in jeopardy,” noting that the State Bar conducts a comprehensive background investigation into any allegations of misconduct. “I’m worried that I would need to address these entirely false accusations and that they might be taken seriously.”

Ray J And Kim K Battle Gets Nasty

Beyond the professional fallout, TMZ reveals that Kim revealed the personal toll the feud has taken on her family life. She alleged that she had tough conversations with her four children to explain the rumors being spread online by a man she briefly dated two decades ago.

According to Kim, Ray J has attempted to “build a brand” out of tearing her down, using her celebrity to keep himself in the spotlight. Her attorney, the high-powered celebrity fixer Alex Spiro, dismissed Ray J’s conduct as an untrue distraction and predicted the singer would lose the case.

However, Ray J is not backing down quietly. As previously reported, he filed a countersuit against the mother-daughter duo, claiming they breached a $6 million settlement agreement that was supposed to bar any mention of their 2003 sex tape on their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Ray J alleges that Kim and Kris manipulated the judicial system to maintain a fake narrative that the tape was leaked without her consent, despite his claims that the release was a coordinated business move spearheaded by Kris Jenner.

While the Kardashians label his claims “frivolous,” Ray J insists he is simply trying to correct a 20-year narrative that has vilified him while launching the Kardashian dynasty. As both cases move forward, the character of everyone involved remains under the intense scrutiny of the court.

The timing of this legal drama is particularly critical as Kim enters a make-or-break phase of her professional journey. Having officially celebrated her “graduation” from the California Law Office Study Program in May 2025 with a lavish backyard ceremony, she is now eligible to sit for the general bar exam.

