Anthony Edwards Drops 40 in Big Win Over Mavs

Anthony Edwards turned up the heat and poured in 40 points against the Dallas Mavericks, putting together one of his most electric performances of the season. From the opening quarter he attacked with confidence, knocking down shots from deep and finishing strong at the rim while keeping the Mavs defense on their heels. Every time Dallas tried to make a push, Edwards answered with another bucket, keeping momentum firmly on Minnesota’s side. His scoring burst energized the crowd and lifted his teammates, setting the tone for a statement win. Nights like this continue to prove that when Anthony Edwards gets rolling, he is one of the toughest covers in the league.

