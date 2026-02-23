Armed Man Shot and Killed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

An armed man was shot and killed early Sunday after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Authorities say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. ET when the individual entered the property through the north gate as an employee was exiting. He reportedly made it 20 to 30 yards onto the grounds before being confronted by law enforcement.

Inside the Attempted Attack

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the man appeared to be carrying a shotgun and a fuel can. When approached by a deputy and two Secret Service agents, he was ordered to drop the items. Officials say he dropped the fuel can but raised the shotgun into what was described as a shooting position. Law enforcement then opened fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The President and First Lady were in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident. A White House official confirmed that President Trump was briefed Sunday morning.

Authorities say the man was from North Carolina and had been reported missing by his mother the day prior. His identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

No law enforcement personnel were injured. Officers involved were wearing body cameras and will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedure. The FBI is leading the investigation, working alongside federal and local agencies to determine motive and review evidence.

The shooting comes during a period of heightened political violence across the country. In 2024, Trump survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in Pennsylvania. Another man who allegedly planned to target him at his Florida golf course was recently sentenced to life in prison.

Security at Mar-a-Lago has remained a focal point for officials, particularly as the property continues to host official and political events. Enhancements in recent years have included expanded surveillance, water patrols, snipers, and additional screening protocols.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to review exterior camera footage and contact law enforcement if they observe anything relevant to the investigation.