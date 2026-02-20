Trending on the Timeline: Fetty Wap’s New Chapter

Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS If you missed today’s “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses on Posted On The Corner, you missed a whole lot of tea being spilled. This time, the tea is all about the world of reality television. If you thought the on-screen drama was intense, just wait until you hear about the behind-the-scenes battles over money and respect. DJ Misses got into the recent revelations from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta alumni, and it’s a conversation our community needs to have. DJ Misses broke it all down, and we’re here to give you the recap on who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it.

In the latest "Trending on the Timeline" segment, DJ Misses dropped some surprising and uplifting news about one of hip-hop's own. The conversation quickly turned to rapper Fetty Wap, who has been quietly making major moves since returning home. While fans have seen him back in his element in the music studio, it's his work outside the booth that's really making headlines and earning respect from the community. Fetty is proving that securing the bag can take many forms, and his latest venture is one nobody saw coming. During a recent sit-down with Tamron Hall, the New Jersey native revealed he's been using his time wisely to build a future beyond the mic. Fetty proudly shared that he earned his GED and took several HVAC courses, preparing himself for a career as a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician. When Tamron jokingly asked if his backup plan was to be "Fetty the HVAC guy," he confirmed with complete seriousness. He explained that he met people with legitimate trades who were making "rapper money," inspiring him to secure a practical skill set to provide for his family no matter what.

Fetty’s decision to have a solid backup plan is a powerful example of responsibility. It’s a real-world reminder that success isn’t just about the glitz and glamour; it’s about taking care of your responsibilities and ensuring your family is secure. His commitment to providing for his kids and paying his bills, whether through music or a trade, is a testament to his character. This move from Fetty Wap is more than just a good story; it’s a lesson in humility and strategic planning. Major props are due to him for investing in himself and showing that there’s no shame in having a Plan B. He’s setting a great example that you can still chase your dreams while grounding yourself in a dependable trade.